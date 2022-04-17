NEW DELHI : The wait for the Women's Indian Premier League is likely going to be over soon. It has been discussed for a long time when women's IPL will turn into reality. In the last governing council meeting when officials met it was discussed thoroughly how it will be planned and how it will be organized.

BCCI always wanted to have this league and now it could soon become a reality for women cricketers around the world.

"Women's IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men's IPL as well. As of now can't share much details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament," a BCCI source told ANI.

Women's IPL is a long debatable issue that has been on the discussion table for a long time and now it will soon be on paper.

"See as of now everything is just on paper it will take time to streamline everything there are many aspects that need to be taken care of, proper planning, auctions, teams, etc, but yes we might start the Women's IPL in August but again its completely tentative, once everything it will be discussed and we will make an official announcement. This matter will also be discussed in the AGM to stamp it officially," added the BCCI source.