Women's IPL from next year: Report

"Women's IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men's IPL as well. As of now can't share much details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament," a BCCI source told ANI.

