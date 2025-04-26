Women’s ODI tri-series: Sri Lanka vs India, Schedule, Squad, broadcast details and more

Indian Women's cricket team kickstart their ODI World Cup preparation with a tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting tomorrow. India play host Sri Lanka in a day game at the R Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo.

Tri-series schedule Sri Lanka vs India - April 27, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

India vs South Africa - April 29, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - May 2, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

Sri Lanka vs India - May 4, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

India vs South Africa - May 7, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - May 9, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

Final: 1 vs 2 - May 11, Live from Colombo at 10 AM

India's World Cup preparation Indian Women's team will play four matches in the tri-series (Five if they reach the final) and three ODIs in England in July. India host the ODI World Cup in September - October this year and these 7 or 8 matches are essential to fine tune the combinations.

India's Squad Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay

Three players Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay remain uncapped at the International level.

Notable absentees: Renuka Singh (Injury), Shafali Verma (out of favour)

Player to watch out Pratika Rawal: The 24-year-old opener made her International debut in December 2004 and has featured in just 6 ODIs. Yet, she has amassed 444 runs in just 6 innings. She smashed 154 in her previous game, against Ireland.