Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan scheduled for October 5 in Colombo; complete schedule, venues, time

India are set to play Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. India are the hosts of the tournament but a few matches will be also be played in Colombo after the Board of Crontrol for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inked an agreement earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events will be played at neutral venues from during the 2024-2027 time period. That means Pakistan will play all their games in Colombo. The tournament starts with a blockbuster clash with India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s ODI World Cup returns to the country after 12 years.

Also Read | Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India women’s tour of England

The September 30-November 2 competition will be played across four venues in India - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) - and one venue in Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

The first semifinal and the final could be hosted by Colombo, provided Pakistan qualify for the knockout games. In case Pakistan do not qualify for the last four stage, the first semifinal and the final will be hosted in Guwahati and Bengaluru respectively. October 29 and 30 will host the semifinals before the final on November 2.

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 full schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time (IST) September 30 Tuesday India vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 3:00 PM October 1 Wednesday Australia vs New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM October 2 Thursday Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 3 Friday England vs South Africa Bengaluru 3:00 PM October 4 Saturday Australia vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 5 Sunday India vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 6 Monday New Zealand vs South Africa Indore 3:00 PM October 7 Tuesday England vs Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM October 8 Wednesday Australia vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 9 Thursday India vs South Africa Vizag 3:00 PM October 10 Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM October 11 Saturday England vs Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM October 12 Sunday India vs Australia Vizag 3:00 PM October 13 Monday South Africa vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM October 14 Tuesday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 15 Wednesday England vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 16 Thursday Australia vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM October 17 Friday South Africa vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 18 Saturday New Zealand vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 19 Sunday India vs England Indore 3:00 PM October 20 Monday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo 3:00 PM October 21 Tuesday South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 22 Wednesday Australia vs England Indore 3:00 PM October 23 Thursday India vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM October 24 Friday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 25 Saturday Australia vs Sri Lanka Indore 3:00 PM October 26 Sunday England vs New Zealand Guwahati 11:00 AM October 26 Sunday India vs Bangladesh Bengaluru 3:00 PM October 29 Wednesday Semifinal 1 Guwahati/Colombo 3:00 PM October 30 Thursday Semifinal 2 Bengaluru 3:00 PM November 2 Sunday Final Colombo/Bengaluru 3:00 PM

While hosts India, along with Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka had already qualified through rankings, Bangladesh and Pakistan joined the heavyweights through Qualifiers.