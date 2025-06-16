Subscribe

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan scheduled for October 5 in Colombo; complete schedule, venues, time

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 starts on September 30 with the final to be played on November 2. The ACA Stadium, Holkar Stadium, ACA-VDCA Stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadiuma and R. Premadasa Stadium will host all the games. Colombo to host the high-octane India vs Pakistan game.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jun 2025, 01:25 PM IST
India will play Pakistan in Colombo on October 5 in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
India will play Pakistan in Colombo on October 5 in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.(X)

India are set to play Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. India are the hosts of the tournament but a few matches will be also be played in Colombo after the Board of Crontrol for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inked an agreement earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events will be played at neutral venues from during the 2024-2027 time period. That means Pakistan will play all their games in Colombo. The tournament starts with a blockbuster clash with India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s ODI World Cup returns to the country after 12 years.

The September 30-November 2 competition will be played across four venues in India - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) - and one venue in Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

The first semifinal and the final could be hosted by Colombo, provided Pakistan qualify for the knockout games. In case Pakistan do not qualify for the last four stage, the first semifinal and the final will be hosted in Guwahati and Bengaluru respectively. October 29 and 30 will host the semifinals before the final on November 2.

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 full schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
September 30TuesdayIndia vs Sri LankaBengaluru3:00 PM
October 1WednesdayAustralia vs New ZealandIndore3:00 PM
October 2ThursdayBangladesh vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 3FridayEngland vs South AfricaBengaluru3:00 PM
October 4SaturdayAustralia vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
October 5SundayIndia vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 6MondayNew Zealand vs South AfricaIndore3:00 PM
October 7TuesdayEngland vs BangladeshGuwahati3:00 PM
October 8WednesdayAustralia vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 9ThursdayIndia vs South AfricaVizag3:00 PM
October 10FridayNew Zealand vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
October 11SaturdayEngland vs Sri LankaGuwahati3:00 PM
October 12SundayIndia vs AustraliaVizag3:00 PM
October 13MondaySouth Africa vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
October 14TuesdayNew Zealand vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
October 15WednesdayEngland vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 16ThursdayAustralia vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
October 17FridaySouth Africa vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
October 18SaturdayNew Zealand vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 19SundayIndia vs EnglandIndore3:00 PM
October 20MondaySri Lanka vs BangladeshColombo3:00 PM
October 21TuesdaySouth Africa vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
October 22WednesdayAustralia vs EnglandIndore3:00 PM
October 23ThursdayIndia vs New ZealandGuwahati3:00 PM
October 24FridayPakistan vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
October 25SaturdayAustralia vs Sri LankaIndore3:00 PM
October 26SundayEngland vs New ZealandGuwahati11:00 AM
October 26SundayIndia vs BangladeshBengaluru3:00 PM
October 29WednesdaySemifinal 1Guwahati/Colombo3:00 PM
October 30ThursdaySemifinal 2Bengaluru3:00 PM
November 2SundayFinalColombo/Bengaluru3:00 PM

While hosts India, along with Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka had already qualified through rankings, Bangladesh and Pakistan joined the heavyweights through Qualifiers.

Australia enter the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as defending champions, having defeated England in the final in 2022. Australia are also the most successful side in the competition with seven titles.

 
