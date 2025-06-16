Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan scheduled for October 5 in Colombo; complete schedule, venues, time

India are set to play Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. India are the hosts of the tournament but a few matches will be also be played in Colombo after the Board of Crontrol for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inked an agreement earlier this year.
According to the agreement, the India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events will be played at neutral venues from during the 2024-2027 time period. That means Pakistan will play all their games in Colombo. The tournament starts with a blockbuster clash with India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s ODI World Cup returns to the country after 12 years.
The September 30-November 2 competition will be played across four venues in India - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) - and one venue in Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).
The first semifinal and the final could be hosted by Colombo, provided Pakistan qualify for the knockout games. In case Pakistan do not qualify for the last four stage, the first semifinal and the final will be hosted in Guwahati and Bengaluru respectively. October 29 and 30 will host the semifinals before the final on November 2.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|September 30
|Tuesday
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|October 1
|Wednesday
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 2
|Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 3
|Friday
|England vs South Africa
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|October 4
|Saturday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 5
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 6
|Monday
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 7
|Tuesday
|England vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 8
|Wednesday
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 9
|Thursday
|India vs South Africa
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|October 10
|Friday
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|October 11
|Saturday
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 12
|Sunday
|India vs Australia
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|October 13
|Monday
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|October 14
|Tuesday
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 15
|Wednesday
|England vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 16
|Thursday
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|October 17
|Friday
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 18
|Saturday
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 19
|Sunday
|India vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 20
|Monday
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 21
|Tuesday
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 22
|Wednesday
|Australia vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 23
|Thursday
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 24
|Friday
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 25
|Saturday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 26
|Sunday
|England vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|11:00 AM
|October 26
|Sunday
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|October 29
|Wednesday
|Semifinal 1
|Guwahati/Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 30
|Thursday
|Semifinal 2
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|November 2
|Sunday
|Final
|Colombo/Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
While hosts India, along with Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka had already qualified through rankings, Bangladesh and Pakistan joined the heavyweights through Qualifiers.
Australia enter the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as defending champions, having defeated England in the final in 2022. Australia are also the most successful side in the competition with seven titles.