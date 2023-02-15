Women's Premier League 2023 match schedule: Finals on 26 March. Full list
- In the first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in 23 days
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. A total of five teams will be playing in the augural edition of WPL 2023. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best in the international and domestic cricket teams.
