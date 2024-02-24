The Women's Premier League 2024 kicked off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The WPL is scheduled to touch its finale on March 17.

The inaugural match observed defending champions Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, facing off against last year's runners-up, the Delhi Capitals.

Here is where to watch live streaming of upcoming matches of WPL 2024.

Where to watch WPL 2024 live

The Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available for live streaming on JioCinema, while viewers in India can catch the action live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.

Meanwhile, during the first leg of the tournament, a total of 11 matches are scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, spanning from February 23 to March 4. Following this, the remaining 11 matches will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from March 5 to 17.

The grand finale is set to be held in Delhi on March 17.

The women's T20 cricket tournament features teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. It will showcase renowned cricketers like Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (Australia), Kate Cross (England), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), and Hayley Matthews (West Indies).

Some of the notable Indian players participating in the tournament are Harmanpreet, who leads Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, along with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Varma, Shikha Pandey, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!