WPL 2024: The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off from Friday i.e. on 23 February. The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15.

Where will the first match of the WPL 2024 be held?

Last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

WPL 2024 Match timings

The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony of the WPL 2024?

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair. The official account of the WPL has announced that Actors Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karthik Aryan are set to perform. As per ANI report, from singers to Bollywood actors, who's who of the Indian film industry will be going to add a filmy touch to the inaugural of the sports tournament.

When will WPL 2024 opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony will be held an hour before the match starts. The viewers can watch the performances at 6.30 pm today on 23 February.

Where to watch live-streaming of WPL 2024?

WPL 2024 will be telecasted on Sports 18. The live-streaming of the matches will be available on Jio Cinemas.