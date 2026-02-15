Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vrinda Dinesh involved in controversy during IND A vs PAK A match; here's what happened

The India A women's team registered a comfortable win over Pakistan A in their second group stage match of the 2026 ACC Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament in Bangkok on Sunday.

However, the match had its fair share of drama and controversies. One such controversy erupted in the sixth over of India's run chase, when Vrinda Dinesh was batting along with Anushka Sharma at the other end.

Facing Gull Rukh, Vrinda played a defensive shot, but the ball trickled back into the stumps. Vrinda used her instincts to nudge the ball away with her bat, so that the ball wouldn't hit the wickets.

Yusra Amir, the Pakistan wicketkeeper, however denied Vrinda from doing so by obstructing the ball with her gloves. Vrinda then got into a heated exchange with Yusra. Replays, though, showed that Amir's gloves had touched Vrinda's bat, which eventually prevented the nudge. Vrinda was eventually given not out.

What do the cricket laws say? Law 37.2 of the MCC Laws of Cricket states that the batter shall be deemed not out obstructing the field if the "obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully as in Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once)."

Vrinda's actions potentially relate to this law, as she was looking to legally defend her wicket on that occasion.

Yusra Amir's actions, on the other hand, pertain to Law 41.5.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket. The law states that it is "unfair for any fielder to willfully attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive, or obstruct either batter after the striker has received the ball," which was the case on this occasion.

Coming back to the match, Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision to do suffered a massive setback as the Women in Green were bundled out for 93 in 18.5 overs.

Shawaal Zulfiqar (23) was the top-scorer for Pakistan A. India A lost their opener Humairaa Kaazi in the very first ball of the chase. However, the Women in Blue were largely undisturbed by the Pakistan bowler's for the rest of the chase.

Vrinda (55*), who scored an unbeaten fifty, forged a 79-run partnership with Anushka Sharma (24) for the second wicket.

Anushka was dismissed in the ninth over, with India A's score reading 79/2. However, Vrinfda and her new partner in Tejal Hasabnis (12*) made light work of the chase, sealing the chase in 10.1 overs.