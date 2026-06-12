Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

50-over World Cup champions India will be looking to stamp their authority in the shortest format of the game as the Women's T20 World Cup kicks off this month. The Women in Blue have reached the semi-finals of the tournament five times but are still searching for their first T20 World Cup title.
The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see 12 teams competing for the trophy, divided into two groups of six teams each. Every team will play the other five teams in its group once, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The Group 1 winner will face the Group 2 runner-up, while the Group 2 winner will take on the Group 1 runner-up.
India have been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Australia on June 28 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
You can check out the full schedule for the tournament below:
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|12 June, 2026
|Match 1
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|23:00
|13 June, 2026
|Match 2
|Scotland vs Ireland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
|15:00
|13 June, 2026
|Match 3
|Australia vs South Africa
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
|19:00
|13 June, 2026
|Match 4
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|23:00
|14 June, 2026
|Match 5
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|15:00
|14 June, 2026
|Match 6
|India vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|19:00
|16 June, 2026
|Match 7
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|19:00
|16 June, 2026
|Match 8
|England vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|23:00
|17 June, 2026
|Match 9
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Headingley, Leeds
|15:00
|17 June, 2026
|Match 10
|India vs Netherlands
|Headingley, Leeds
|19:00
|17 June, 2026
|Match 11
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|23:00
|18 June, 2026
|Match 12
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Headingley, Leeds
|23:00
|19 June, 2026
|Match 13
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|23:00
|20 June, 2026
|Match 14
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|15:00
|20 June, 2026
|Match 15
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|19:00
|20 June, 2026
|Match 16
|England vs Scotland
|Headingley, Leeds
|23:00
|21 June, 2026
|Match 17
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|15:00
|21 June, 2026
|Match 18
|South Africa vs India
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
|19:00
|23 June, 2026
|Match 19
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|15:00
|23 June, 2026
|Match 20
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|19:00
|23 June, 2026
|Match 21
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Headingley, Leeds
|23:00
|24 June, 2026
|Match 22
|England vs West Indies
|Lord's Cricket Ground, London
|23:00
|25 June, 2026
|Match 23
|India vs Bangladesh
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
|19:00
|25 June, 2026
|Match 24
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|23:00
|26 June, 2026
|Match 25
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
|23:00
|27 June, 2026
|Match 26
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|15:00
|27 June, 2026
|Match 27
|West Indies vs Ireland
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|19:00
|27 June, 2026
|Match 28
|England vs New Zealand
|The Oval, London
|23:00
|28 June, 2026
|Match 29
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Lord's Cricket Ground, London
|15:00
|28 June, 2026
|Match 30
|Australia vs India
|Lord's Cricket Ground, London
|19:00
|30 June, 2026
|1st Semi-Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|The Oval, London
|19:00
|02 July, 2026
|2nd Semi-Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|The Oval, London
|23:00
|05 July, 2026
|Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|Lord's Cricket Ground, London
|20:00
All matches of the Women's T20 World Cup will be streamed in India. You can catch the live broadcast of the matches via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
Meanwhile, for live-streaming the matches, you can head over to the JioHotstar app. Do note, however, you'll need a valid subscription in order to enjoy these clashes.