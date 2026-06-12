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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

As the Women's T20 World Cup begins, India look to get their hands on their first title, having reached five semi-finals. so far. India are in Group 1 with Australia and Pakistan

Aman Gupta
Updated12 Jun 2026, 07:06 AM IST
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) with Kranti Goud during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday. (AP)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) with Kranti Goud during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday. (AP)(HT_PRINT)
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50-over World Cup champions India will be looking to stamp their authority in the shortest format of the game as the Women's T20 World Cup kicks off this month. The Women in Blue have reached the semi-finals of the tournament five times but are still searching for their first T20 World Cup title.

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India at Women's T20 World Cup:

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see 12 teams competing for the trophy, divided into two groups of six teams each. Every team will play the other five teams in its group once, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The Group 1 winner will face the Group 2 runner-up, while the Group 2 winner will take on the Group 1 runner-up.

Also Read | INDW vs ENGW Highlights, T20 WC 2026 warm-up match: England win by 5 runs

India have been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Australia on June 28 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

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You can check out the full schedule for the tournament below:

DateMatchTeamsVenueTime (IST)
12 June, 2026Match 1England vs Sri LankaEdgbaston, Birmingham23:00
13 June, 2026Match 2Scotland vs IrelandOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester15:00
13 June, 2026Match 3Australia vs South AfricaOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester19:00
13 June, 2026Match 4West Indies vs New ZealandHampshire Bowl, Southampton23:00
14 June, 2026Match 5Bangladesh vs NetherlandsEdgbaston, Birmingham15:00
14 June, 2026Match 6India vs PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham19:00
16 June, 2026Match 7New Zealand vs Sri LankaHampshire Bowl, Southampton19:00
16 June, 2026Match 8England vs IrelandHampshire Bowl, Southampton23:00
17 June, 2026Match 9Australia vs BangladeshHeadingley, Leeds15:00
17 June, 2026Match 10India vs NetherlandsHeadingley, Leeds19:00
17 June, 2026Match 11South Africa vs PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham23:00
18 June, 2026Match 12West Indies vs ScotlandHeadingley, Leeds23:00
19 June, 2026Match 13New Zealand vs IrelandHampshire Bowl, Southampton23:00
20 June, 2026Match 14Australia vs NetherlandsHampshire Bowl, Southampton15:00
20 June, 2026Match 15Pakistan vs BangladeshHampshire Bowl, Southampton19:00
20 June, 2026Match 16England vs ScotlandHeadingley, Leeds23:00
21 June, 2026Match 17West Indies vs Sri LankaBristol County Ground, Bristol15:00
21 June, 2026Match 18South Africa vs IndiaOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester19:00
23 June, 2026Match 19New Zealand vs ScotlandBristol County Ground, Bristol15:00
23 June, 2026Match 20Sri Lanka vs IrelandBristol County Ground, Bristol19:00
23 June, 2026Match 21Australia vs PakistanHeadingley, Leeds23:00
24 June, 2026Match 22England vs West IndiesLord's Cricket Ground, London23:00
25 June, 2026Match 23India vs BangladeshOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester19:00
25 June, 2026Match 24South Africa vs NetherlandsBristol County Ground, Bristol23:00
26 June, 2026Match 25Sri Lanka vs ScotlandOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester23:00
27 June, 2026Match 26Pakistan vs NetherlandsBristol County Ground, Bristol15:00
27 June, 2026Match 27West Indies vs IrelandBristol County Ground, Bristol19:00
27 June, 2026Match 28England vs New ZealandThe Oval, London23:00
28 June, 2026Match 29South Africa vs BangladeshLord's Cricket Ground, London15:00
28 June, 2026Match 30Australia vs IndiaLord's Cricket Ground, London19:00
30 June, 20261st Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.The Oval, London19:00
02 July, 20262nd Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.The Oval, London23:00
05 July, 2026FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.Lord's Cricket Ground, London20:00

Where to watch Women's T20 WC in India?

All matches of the Women's T20 World Cup will be streamed in India. You can catch the live broadcast of the matches via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | Cricket-Australias Schutt to make T20 World Cup her final ICC campaign 

Meanwhile, for live-streaming the matches, you can head over to the JioHotstar app. Do note, however, you'll need a valid subscription in order to enjoy these clashes.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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