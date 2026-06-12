Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

50-over World Cup champions India will be looking to stamp their authority in the shortest format of the game as the Women's T20 World Cup kicks off this month. The Women in Blue have reached the semi-finals of the tournament five times but are still searching for their first T20 World Cup title.

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India at Women's T20 World Cup: The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see 12 teams competing for the trophy, divided into two groups of six teams each. Every team will play the other five teams in its group once, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The Group 1 winner will face the Group 2 runner-up, while the Group 2 winner will take on the Group 1 runner-up.

India have been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Australia on June 28 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

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You can check out the full schedule for the tournament below:

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) 12 June, 2026 Match 1 England vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 23:00 13 June, 2026 Match 2 Scotland vs Ireland Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 15:00 13 June, 2026 Match 3 Australia vs South Africa Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 19:00 13 June, 2026 Match 4 West Indies vs New Zealand Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 23:00 14 June, 2026 Match 5 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Edgbaston, Birmingham 15:00 14 June, 2026 Match 6 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 19:00 16 June, 2026 Match 7 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 19:00 16 June, 2026 Match 8 England vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 23:00 17 June, 2026 Match 9 Australia vs Bangladesh Headingley, Leeds 15:00 17 June, 2026 Match 10 India vs Netherlands Headingley, Leeds 19:00 17 June, 2026 Match 11 South Africa vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 23:00 18 June, 2026 Match 12 West Indies vs Scotland Headingley, Leeds 23:00 19 June, 2026 Match 13 New Zealand vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 23:00 20 June, 2026 Match 14 Australia vs Netherlands Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 15:00 20 June, 2026 Match 15 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hampshire Bowl, Southampton 19:00 20 June, 2026 Match 16 England vs Scotland Headingley, Leeds 23:00 21 June, 2026 Match 17 West Indies vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol 15:00 21 June, 2026 Match 18 South Africa vs India Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 19:00 23 June, 2026 Match 19 New Zealand vs Scotland Bristol County Ground, Bristol 15:00 23 June, 2026 Match 20 Sri Lanka vs Ireland Bristol County Ground, Bristol 19:00 23 June, 2026 Match 21 Australia vs Pakistan Headingley, Leeds 23:00 24 June, 2026 Match 22 England vs West Indies Lord's Cricket Ground, London 23:00 25 June, 2026 Match 23 India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 19:00 25 June, 2026 Match 24 South Africa vs Netherlands Bristol County Ground, Bristol 23:00 26 June, 2026 Match 25 Sri Lanka vs Scotland Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 23:00 27 June, 2026 Match 26 Pakistan vs Netherlands Bristol County Ground, Bristol 15:00 27 June, 2026 Match 27 West Indies vs Ireland Bristol County Ground, Bristol 19:00 27 June, 2026 Match 28 England vs New Zealand The Oval, London 23:00 28 June, 2026 Match 29 South Africa vs Bangladesh Lord's Cricket Ground, London 15:00 28 June, 2026 Match 30 Australia vs India Lord's Cricket Ground, London 19:00 30 June, 2026 1st Semi-Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. The Oval, London 19:00 02 July, 2026 2nd Semi-Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. The Oval, London 23:00 05 July, 2026 Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Lord's Cricket Ground, London 20:00

Where to watch Women's T20 WC in India? All matches of the Women's T20 World Cup will be streamed in India. You can catch the live broadcast of the matches via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | Cricket-Australias Schutt to make T20 World Cup her final ICC campaign

Meanwhile, for live-streaming the matches, you can head over to the JioHotstar app. Do note, however, you'll need a valid subscription in order to enjoy these clashes.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in