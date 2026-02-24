Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan on 14 June; check full schedule

India will lock horns with Pakistan at Edgbaston on 14 June, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will take place across seven venues in England, with a total of 33 matches.

A dozen teams will compete in the tournament, divided into two groups of six.

India is in Group 1 of the 12-team tournament, along with Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Group 2 comprises defending champions New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland.

The tournament will get underway on 12 June with a match between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. After their blockbuster clash against Pakistan, India will then face the Netherlands in Headingley on 17 June before taking on South Africa at Old Trafford four days later.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will remain at Old Trafford to face Bangladesh on 25 June before heading to Lord's to lock horns with Australia on 28 June.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of those matches playing in the final.

India will be looking to clinch their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title, having finished as runners-up in 2020, when they lost to eventual champions Australia in the final.

India was knocked out in the group stage of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, finishing third in Group A with 4 points.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta hoped the Women's T20 World Cup in England would be as successful as the Women's ODI World Cup held in India last year. India clinched a historic maiden World Cup title last year, beating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.

“The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport, breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities, and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July.

"The tournament also follows closely on the heels of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, reinforcing the ICC's commitment to creating year-round global moments for the world's second most popular sport," he said in an official statement.

We now take a quick look at both groups, followed by the full tournament schedule.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Group 1: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands.

Group 2: England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule