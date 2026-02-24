Subscribe

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan on 14 June; check full schedule

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 12 teams in two groups, starting on 12 June in England. India faces Pakistan on 14 June and aims for their first title after being runners-up in 2020. The tournament includes 33 matches across seven venues.

PN Vishnu
Published24 Feb 2026, 05:10 PM IST
India will take on Pakistan in the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in Birmingham on 14 June. AP image
India will lock horns with Pakistan at Edgbaston on 14 June, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will take place across seven venues in England, with a total of 33 matches.

A dozen teams will compete in the tournament, divided into two groups of six.

India is in Group 1 of the 12-team tournament, along with Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Group 2 comprises defending champions New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland.

The tournament will get underway on 12 June with a match between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. After their blockbuster clash against Pakistan, India will then face the Netherlands in Headingley on 17 June before taking on South Africa at Old Trafford four days later.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will remain at Old Trafford to face Bangladesh on 25 June before heading to Lord's to lock horns with Australia on 28 June.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of those matches playing in the final.

India will be looking to clinch their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title, having finished as runners-up in 2020, when they lost to eventual champions Australia in the final.

India was knocked out in the group stage of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, finishing third in Group A with 4 points.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta hoped the Women's T20 World Cup in England would be as successful as the Women's ODI World Cup held in India last year. India clinched a historic maiden World Cup title last year, beating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.

“The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport, breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities, and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July.

"The tournament also follows closely on the heels of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, reinforcing the ICC's commitment to creating year-round global moments for the world's second most popular sport," he said in an official statement.

We now take a quick look at both groups, followed by the full tournament schedule.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands.

Group 2: England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
12 JuneEngland vs Sri Lanka (Group 2)Birmingham11 pm
13 JuneScotland vs Ireland (Group 2)Old Trafford 3 pm
13 JuneAustralia vs South Africa (Group 1)Old Trafford7 pm
13 JuneWest Indies vs New Zealand (Group 2)Old Trafford11 pm
14 JuneBangladesh vs Netherlands (Group 1)Birmingham3 pm
14 JuneIndia vs Pakistan (Group 1)Birmingham7 pm
16 JuneNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Group 2)Southampton7 pm
16 JuneEngland vs Ireland (Group 2)Southampton11 pm
17 JuneAustralia vs Bangladesh (Group 1)Leeds3 pm
17 JuneIndia vs Netherlands (Group 1)Leeds7 pm
17 JuneSouth Africa vs Pakistan (Group 1)Birmingham11 pm
18 JuneWest Indies vs Scotland (Group 2)Leeds11 pm
19 JuneNew Zealand vs Ireland (Group 2)Southampton11 pm
20 JuneAustralia vs Netherlands (Group 1)Southampton3 pm
20 JunePakistan vs Bangladesh (Group 1)Southampton7 pm
20 JuneEngland vs Scotland (Group 2)Leeds11 pm
21 JuneWest Indies vs Sri Lanka (Group 2)Bristol 3 pm
21 JuneIndia vs South Africa (Group 1)Old Trafford7 pm
23 JuneNew Zealand vs Scotland (Group 2)Bristol3  pm
23 JuneSri Lanka vs Ireland (Group 2)Bristol7 pm
23 JuneAustralia vs Pakistan (Group 1)Leeds11 pm
24 JuneEngland vs West Indies (Group 2)Lord's 11 pm
25 JuneIndia vs Bangladesh (Group 1)Old Trafford7 pm
25 JuneSouth Africa vs Netherlands (Group 1)Bristol11 pm
26 JuneSri Lanka vs Scotland (Group 2)Old Trafford11 pm
27 JunePakistan vs Netherlands (Group 1)Bristol 3 pm
27 JuneWest Indies vs Ireland (Group 2)Bristol 7 pm
27 JuneEngland vs New Zealand (Group 2)The Oval 11 pm
28 JuneSouth Africa vs Bangladesh (Group 1)Lord's3 pm
28 JuneIndia vs Australia (Group 1)Lord's 7 pm
30 June1st semi-final The Oval 7 pm
2 July 2nd semi-finalThe Oval11 pm
5 JulyThe Final Lord's 7 pm
World CupCricket
