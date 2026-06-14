IND-W vs PAK-W: Will rain dampen India vs Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup? What do Birmingham weather report say?

The India women's cricket team will begin their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a marquee Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Birmingham's Edgbaston on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be eager to add another ICC trophy to their cabinet after having won the 2025 ODI World Cup at home late last year.

India have a historically superior record against Pakistan in past head-to-head meetings, and the Women in Blue will begin as favourites for Sunday's match.

In the 16 women's T20Is that India and Pakistan have locked horns in, India have won 13 matches while losing just three. In Women's T20 World Cups, the two teams have locked horns eight times, with India winning six and Pakistan winning just two games.

The last time India and Pakistan locked horns in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024, it was a low-scoring affair. Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first, but were restricted to 105/8. In reply, India chased down the total with six wickets to spare , courtesy knocks from Shafali Verma (32), Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (29).

It won’t be easy for India in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup. Apart from Pakistan, India’s group consists of six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands.

Australia began their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 65-run win over South Africa in Manchester on Saturday.

The weather in England can often be unpredictable, and because of that, all eyes will be on the weather in Birmingham. Will rain play spoilsport during the blockbuster match? We take a look at the weather forecast.

Birmingham weather forecast According to AccuWeather.com, the skies are expected to be cloudy but with very less chance of rain in Birmingham.

To be precise, AccuWeather has predicted only a 10 % chance of rain in Birmingham on Sunday, which means that even if there is a brief rain interruption, fans should be able to witness a full game.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2.30 PM local time ( 7 PM IST), and during those three-four hours, there is only a one percent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 and 19 degree Celsius during the duration of the match.

Fast bowlers could benefit from the cloud cover and breeze, more so in the first few overs when the ball is likely to swing.