Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2027: India to begin title defence against West Indies as ICC announces schedule

Defending champions India will begin their Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup defence with a Group A match against West Indies in next year's tournament, which will take place in Bangladesh and Nepal.
The 16-team Women's U19 T20 World Cup will run from 21 January to 6 February 2027. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. India are in Group A along with co-hosts Nepal, Ireland and West Indies.
Group B comprises South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa, whereas Group C has co-hosts Bangladesh, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group D comprises England, the United States of America (USA), Sri Lanka and Scotland.
The matches will take place across four venues in Bangladesh and Nepal. These are: Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium (BSSFLMRCS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet, TU International Cricket Stadium, and Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.
The top three teams from each of the four groups qualify for the Super Six, which will consist of two groups of six teams each. The fourth team from each group in the group stage gets eliminated.
The top two teams from each of the two Super Six groups will then qualify for the semifinals, which will take place in Chattogram on 4 February. Both semifinals have a reserve day, and both matches will be held on 4 February. The final, which will also take place in Chattogram on 6 February, will also have a reserve day.
Next year’s tournament will be the third edition of the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup. India have won both previous editions.
The Women in Blue, led by Shafali Verma, defeated England by seven wickets in the first edition in 2023. India successfully defended the title in 2025, with the Niki Prasad-led side beating South Africa by nine wickets.
22 January 2027
India vs West Indies at Tu International Cricket Stadium, Nepal.
24 January 2027
India vs Nepal at Tu International Cricket Stadium, Nepal.
26 January 2027
India vs Ireland at Tu International Cricket Stadium, Nepal.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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