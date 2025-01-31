G Kamalini's unbeaten fifty helped India to enter the women's U-19 T20 World Cup final for the second straight time after beating England by nine wickets on Friday. Going into the match as favourites, the Indians bowlers, especially spinners, put up a brilliant show to restrict the opposition for 113/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, India put on 60 runs for the opening wicket through G Kamalini and Trisha Gongadi. Although Trisha was dismissed for 35, Kamalini, along with Sanika Chalke (11 not out), ensured there were no further hiccups to power the defending champions into the final with five overs to spare and nine wickets in hand.