Trisha Gongadi's historic century powered India to a 150-run win over hapless Scotland during their women's U-19 T20 World Cup match on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur. After being sent into bat first in their final Super Six clash, the Indians, led by Trisha Gongadi, posted a mammoth 208/1 in 20 overs. Trisha Gongadi remained unbeaten on 110 off 59 balls while Sanika Chalke was not out on 29. G Kamalini was the only Indian batter to be dismissed for 51.