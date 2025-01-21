Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup: Vaishnavi Sharma scalps 5/5 including hattrick as India demolish hapless Malaysia

Playing her first match in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma starred on debut as her 5/5 including a hattrick helped India demolish minnows Malaysia by 10 wickets in a Group A clash on Tuesday. Riding on Vaishnavi Sharma's fifer, India bundled out the hosts for a paltry 31 in 14.3 overs.

In reply, India needed just 2.5 overs to romp home with 10 wickets in hand. Opting to field first, Vaishnavi Sharma and fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla (3/8) ran through Malaysia's batting line-up.

None of the Malaysian batters touched double digits with Nur Aliya Binti Mohd Hairun and Nazatul Hidayah Husna Binti Razali top-scoring with five runs each. Four batters were out for ducks.

While chasing, India barley batted an eyelid reaching 32/0 in no time. G Trisha made an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with five fours. With this win, India now have won both their games, and also top the group owing to their better Net Run-Rate (NRR). Sri Lanka also have won two games.

India have a better NRR of +9.1 as compared to Sri Lanka's +5.5. There was appreciable turn and bounce on offer in the pitch here, and Vaishnavi Sharma used it to the hilt as the hosts had no answers.

Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah were her hat-trick victims, and she achieved the feat in the 14th over, that saw Malaysia further stumbling from 24/6 to 30/9.

"This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs. "I look up to Radha Yadav (India senior left-arm spinner) and Ravindra Jadeja. I had visualised how to get wickets here last night," said Vaishnavi Sharma after the match.

