Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium replaces Chinnaswamy as 4th Indian venue - check updated fixtures

The matches scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium will now be held at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday, along with an updated list of fixtures. DY Patil stadium thus joins other venues - ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) - to host the Women's World Cup 2025.
The decision to shift all the matches from Chinnaswamy came after it was deemed unfit by the state authorities to hold international games following a stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL-winning victory celebrations which killed 11, including a minor.
The DY Patil Stadium will host up to five fixtures, which comprises of three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November. The tournament starts on September 30.
As per the initial schedule, Bengaluru was to host five matches - India vs Sri Lanka (September 30), India vs Bangladesh (October 3), England vs South Africa (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and potentially a final (November 2 in case Pakistan do not qualify).
Based on the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 schedule, the India vs Sri Lanka tournament opener will now be hosted in Guwahati. The DY Patil stadium will host Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (October 20), India vs New Zealand (October 23), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and the final on November 2 if Pakistan does not qualify).
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|September 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|October 1
|Australia vs New Zealand
|3:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|October 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 3
|England vs South Africa
|3:00 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|October 4
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 5
|India vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 6
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|3:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|October 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|October 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 9
|India vs South Africa
|3:00 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|October 10
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|October 11
|England vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 12
|India vs Australia
|3:00 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|October 13
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|October 14
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 15
|England vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 16
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|October 17
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 18
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 19
|India vs England
|3:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|October 21
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 22
|Australia vs England
|3:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|October 23
|India vs New Zealand
|3:00 PM
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|October 24
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 25
|Australia vs South Africa
|3:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|October 26
|England vs New Zealand
|11:00 AM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|October 26
|India vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|October 29
|Semifinal 1
|3:00 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati / R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|October 30
|Semifinal 2
|3:00 PM
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|November 2
|Final
|3:00 PM
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai/R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Although BCCI is the host of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka's Colombo will play host to all Pakistan matches since the Women in Green won't travel to India. Colombo could host the first semifinal on October 29, provided Pakistan qualify.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.