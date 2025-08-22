Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium replaces Chinnaswamy as 4th Indian venue - check updated fixtures

The matches scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium will now be held at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday, along with an updated list of fixtures. DY Patil stadium thus joins other venues - ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) - to host the Women's World Cup 2025.

The decision to shift all the matches from Chinnaswamy came after it was deemed unfit by the state authorities to hold international games following a stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL-winning victory celebrations which killed 11, including a minor.

The DY Patil Stadium will host up to five fixtures, which comprises of three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November. The tournament starts on September 30.

As per the initial schedule, Bengaluru was to host five matches - India vs Sri Lanka (September 30), India vs Bangladesh (October 3), England vs South Africa (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and potentially a final (November 2 in case Pakistan do not qualify).

Based on the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 schedule, the India vs Sri Lanka tournament opener will now be hosted in Guwahati. The DY Patil stadium will host Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (October 20), India vs New Zealand (October 23), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and the final on November 2 if Pakistan does not qualify).

Updated full schedule of Women's World Cup 2025

Date Match Time (IST) Venue September 30 India vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati October 1 Australia vs New Zealand 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore October 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 3 England vs South Africa 3:00 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati October 4 Australia vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5 India vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 6 New Zealand vs South Africa 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore October 7 England vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati October 8 Australia vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 9 India vs South Africa 3:00 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam October 10 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati October 11 England vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 12 India vs Australia 3:00 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam October 13 South Africa vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam October 14 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 15 England vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 16 Australia vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam October 17 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 18 New Zealand vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 19 India vs England 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore October 20 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai October 21 South Africa vs Pakistan 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 22 Australia vs England 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore October 23 India vs New Zealand 3:00 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai October 24 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 25 Australia vs South Africa 3:00 PM Holkar Stadium, Indore October 26 England vs New Zealand 11:00 AM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam October 26 India vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai October 29 Semifinal 1 3:00 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati / R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 30 Semifinal 2 3:00 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai November 2 Final 3:00 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai/R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo