Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium replaces Chinnaswamy as 4th Indian venue - check updated fixtures

Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium has replace Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium as the fourth Indian venue at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Chinnaswamy stadium was deemed unfit after a stampede on June 4 during RCB's IPL-winning celebrations that killed 11 people.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Aug 2025, 02:54 PM IST
The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been deemed unfit for hosting international matches following a stampede at RCB's IPL-winning celebrations in June. It was initially selected as one of the four Indian venues for upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
The matches scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium will now be held at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday, along with an updated list of fixtures. DY Patil stadium thus joins other venues - ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) - to host the Women's World Cup 2025.

The decision to shift all the matches from Chinnaswamy came after it was deemed unfit by the state authorities to hold international games following a stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL-winning victory celebrations which killed 11, including a minor.

The DY Patil Stadium will host up to five fixtures, which comprises of three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November. The tournament starts on September 30.

As per the initial schedule, Bengaluru was to host five matches - India vs Sri Lanka (September 30), India vs Bangladesh (October 3), England vs South Africa (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and potentially a final (November 2 in case Pakistan do not qualify).

Based on the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 schedule, the India vs Sri Lanka tournament opener will now be hosted in Guwahati. The DY Patil stadium will host Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (October 20), India vs New Zealand (October 23), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), semifinal 2 (October 30) and the final on November 2 if Pakistan does not qualify).

Updated full schedule of Women's World Cup 2025

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
September 30India vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati
October 1Australia vs New Zealand3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
October 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 3England vs South Africa3:00 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati
October 4Australia vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 5India vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 6New Zealand vs South Africa3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
October 7England vs Bangladesh3:00 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati
October 8Australia vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 9India vs South Africa3:00 PMACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 10New Zealand vs Bangladesh3:00 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati
October 11England vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 12India vs Australia3:00 PMACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 13South Africa vs Bangladesh3:00 PMACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 14New Zealand vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 15England vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 16Australia vs Bangladesh3:00 PMACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 17South Africa vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 18New Zealand vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 19India vs England3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
October 20Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh3:00 PMDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 21South Africa vs Pakistan3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 22Australia vs England3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
October 23India vs New Zealand3:00 PMDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 24Pakistan vs Sri Lanka3:00 PMR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 25Australia vs South Africa3:00 PMHolkar Stadium, Indore
October 26England vs New Zealand11:00 AMACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 26India vs Bangladesh3:00 PMDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 29Semifinal 13:00 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati / R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 30Semifinal 23:00 PMDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
November 2Final 3:00 PMDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai/R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Although BCCI is the host of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka's Colombo will play host to all Pakistan matches since the Women in Green won't travel to India. Colombo could host the first semifinal on October 29, provided Pakistan qualify.   

 
