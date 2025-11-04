Women's World Cup hero Shafali Verma named North Zone captain for Senior Inter-Zone T20 trophy

India's women's World Cup winner Shafali Verma was named captain of the North Zone team for the Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy beginning in Nagaland from Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Shafali was named player of the final for her 87 runs with the bat and 2/36 with the ball in the team's 52-run win against South Africa on Sunday. She was called in to the Indian squad from the semifinal stage to replace injured Pratika Rawal.