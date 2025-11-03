N Srinivasan's chauvinist remark resurfaces after India women's maiden World Cup win- Here's what ex-BCCI chief said

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Cricket Team lifted its maiden Women's World Cup title in a much-awaited victory over South Africa, beating the team by 52 runs and creating history.

But the road to this victory has not been easy. Oftentimes, Indian Women's Cricket Team members have complained about the chauvinist stand of multiple men in power against women's cricket. One such example is N Srinivasan, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During his tenure as BCCI president, Srinivasan's chauvinist stance against women's cricket was known to a few people, including former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji who had in 2017 revealed shocking details about his opinions.

With Harmanpreet Kaur's team India sealing the historic ICC Women's World Cup victory, the comments have resurfaced.

What did N Srinivasan say? In a 2017 interview, after Harmanpreet Kaur's spectacular 171-run knock against Australia in the semi-finals, Diana Edulji had recalled how women's cricket faced challenges.

She revealed her first meeting with N Srinivasan after his takeover as BCCI President.

“When Mr. Srinivasan became (BCCI) president, I went to congratulate him at the Wankhede Stadium. He said, 'If I had my way, I wouldn't let women's cricket happen.' He hates women's cricket,” she said.

Edulji had labelled BCCI as a male-chauvinist organisation.

“I've always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women's cricket came under the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male-chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this space. I was very vocal right from my playing days,” she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur on criticism After India lifted the Women's Cricket World Cup trophy at the stroke of midnight on Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur opened up about facing criticism, taking a swipe at those who criticised her team.

“I think criticism is also a part of life. It's not necessary that everything should be good,” she said.

“Criticism is one of the main things in life because it brings balance. Otherwise, if everything goes well, you'll be overconfident. I don't blame those who criticise, because we know when we aren't doing something right,” the Indian Women's team captain added.

