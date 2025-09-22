‘Won the battle’: Haris Rauf’s wife stirs outrage by backing pacer's 6-0 sign vs India

After heated on-field exchanges during the India vs. Pakistan match, cricketer Haris Rauf's wife, Muzna Masood Malik, has stirred a fresh controversy in an Instagram post where she referred to a gesture made by Rauf during the match.

​The controversy began on the field when Rauf was taunted by Indian fans in the UAE about Virat Kohli's famous six off him during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Frustrated by that, Rauf made the "6-0" gesture, referencing Pakistan’s unverified claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during the military clashes after Operation Sindoor.

​Rauf's wife shared an image of the Pakistani pacer making the gesture in her Instagram story with the caption, “Lost the game but won the battle.”

​Rauf had also made crashing plane gestures during the match as the crowd continued to tease him on the boundary line about the back-to-back sixes hit by Kohli.

​The pacer also clashed with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the match. Verbal exchanges began in the fifth over between Abhishek and Rauf. Gill joined in after hitting a boundary. Umpires had to intervene to cool tempers.

​Apart from Rauf, a Pakistan opener also triggered outrage on social media after he mimicked a firing gun gesture towards the dugout after hitting a six off Axar Patel to get to his half-century.

​Many fans and experts have said the gestures crossed the line. The incidents have now become one of the biggest talking points of the Asia Cup 2025.

​Netizens react to the Instagram story: ​“Players like this should be banned from the game,” wrote one user on X.

​“That's what happened in May month, pak lost the war but won on social media,” added another user.