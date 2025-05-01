Wood warns England cricketers against 'dumb' public comments

Mark Wood has accepted some of the comments made by his fellow England players to the media have been "a bit dumb".

Under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England have become known for their bold play on the field and equally striking comments beyond the boundary.

Ben Duckett said he would not care if England lost this year's one-day international series in India 3-0 if they went on to win the Champions Trophy, while during the 2023 Ashes Zak Crawley said the team were "not about winning or losing, we're about entertainment".

It all led Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, to admit last month that the players "speak a lot of rubbish a lot of the time".

And England fast bowler Wood told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast on Wednesday: "Sometimes we've been so... naive, a bit dumb, in the things we say in the press. We'll say things in the dressing room and that is in the dressing room. It should stay there.

"Then we come out in the press and we'll say an off-the-cuff one-liner that maybe a group of lads have been talking about, it's in the press, then it looks like we're 'Billy Big Boots', above our station.

"I don't particularly like that. We've got to be respectful. (But) I'm not kicking off at the other players."

England cricketers have also faced criticism for being more concerned about their golf game than the day job, with former captain Kevin Pietersen unhappy with the side's approach during a woeful white-ball tour of India where they won once in eight games.

But Wood hit back at suggestions England are not training hard enough.

"One thing that does bother me is this narrative of 'Golf, golf, golf'," said the 35-year-old.

"I don't play golf. I don't like it. It's not a game for me. I know the lads enjoy it and that's their time off. At times it's as if the golf is more important, and that is not true at all. We train hard."

Wood, whose career has been blighted by injuries, is currently recovering from knee surgery.

Initial assessments suggested Wood would be out of action for four months and miss the entire home Test season.

But the fast bowler has not given up hope of featuring in England's five-match series against India, scheduled to take place from June 20 to August 4.

"I would hope to try to play a couple of games in July for Durham, then put myself forward for the England stuff, but that's a long way away to look," he said.