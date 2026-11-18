The retirement of MS Dhoni has taken the entire cricketing world take to social media in celebrating the 45-year-old young man, as the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) captain called time on his career in the cash-rich league after 19 seasons. Dhoni will take up the role of mentor at CSK.

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Out of the 19 seasons, Dhoni was at CSK in 17 editions of IPL. However, he missed IPL 2026 completely due to injury. In 2016 and 2017 - when CSK faced suspension from the IPL - Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant. while the CSK statement didn't have any comments from Dhoni, the former Indian captain did it in his own way on Instagram.

Sharing a collage of pictures of his India and CSK days, Dhoni wrote, “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” along with the ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon’ from 1976 movie Kabhie Kabhie.

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Former Indian batter VVS Laxman posted on X, hailing Dhoni for his “humility and leadership”. “Legends don’t just win trophies, they win hearts. Mahi you have given an entire nation countless memories, immense joy and reasons to feel proud,” Laxman posted on X. “Your humility, leadership and the way you carry yourself will always inspire generations. A legend on the field and an inspiration beyond it.”

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Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer called Dhoni a definition an era. “Some cricketers play the game, some define an era. You did both. From your fearless beginnings to lifting World Cups and achieving so much more, you have inspired a generation and left behind a legacy that numbers alone can never fully capture. Thank you, MS, for the memories, the belief and the inspiration. Indian cricket will always be indebted to you,” he said.

'Welcome to the world of mentoring' Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, currently a specialist mentor of England's white ball sides, welcomed Dhoni to the "world of mentorship". "Welcome to the world of mentoring, buddy! Let me discuss all of your mentoring contracts, as I am the king of making sure you get good breaks!," posted Pietersen, who played for RCB in IPL.

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Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews also wrote, "Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible IPL career ! Had amazing battles on the field! Good luck in your next chapter".

Not just the former cricketers, current India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stated that words will never do justice to Dhono. "Words will never do MS sir justice. Will miss watching you bat, but hopefully get to hear and learn from you in our post-game catch-ups. #7 #GOAT," posted Jaiswal.

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Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also reflected on his journey from growing up watching Dhoni to sharing the Indian dressing room with him. "Growing up watching you, sharing the dressing room with you and learning from you. Truly an honour. Thank you, Mahi bhai. @mahi7781," posted Kuldeep.

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MS Dhoni and IPL Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Dhoni first handed over his captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2022. But with Jadeja failing poorly in the first seven matches for CSK as a leader, Dhoni was forced to take charge of the team again. The following year, Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title.

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He eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in