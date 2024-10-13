’Work in progress’: Aakash Chopra delivers verdict Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance against Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra praised the Indian team's decision to bat Nitish Kumar Reddy at number 4 in the T20I series against Bangladesh, highlighting his potential. He compared Reddy's batting skills to Sanju Samson, while also noting that Reddy's bowling requires further development.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi: India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy returns to pavilion after being dismissed by Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI10_09_2024_000315B)(PTI)

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has praised the Indian team management for giving all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy enough opportunities to showcase his talent during the recently concluded 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

 

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s IND vs BAN match?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer was particularly appreciative of the opportunity given to Reddy to bat at No 4 while the likes of Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh were pushed down the order.

"Their thinking was to establish Nitish Kumar Reddy in this series. He should be grateful that the Indian team thought they should do like that. You don't get that number easily. Hardik (Pandya), Rinku (Singh) or Riyan Parag could have also played at No. 4. However, you asked Nitish to play." Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | ‘I was doubtful…’: Sanju Samson honest take on Gautam Gambhir - Suryakumar Yadav

Chopra also compared Reddy's six hitting ability to that of Sanju Samson, who was at his lethal best against Banglaesh on Saturday. He said, " The Player of the Match performance he gave in the second match, the way he batted, he also has the same ability that Sanju has. He can hit straight sixes while standing in his position," he elaborated."

Reddy had played a crucial 74-run knock (off 34 deliveries) during the 2nd T20I encounter that helped team India get to a score of 221/9 in their 20 overs and eventually win the match comfortably by 86 runs.

 

Also Read | India Vs Bangladesh Highlights 2nd T20: India win by 86 runs

Nitish Reddy is a work in progress:

Chopra also stated that Reddy's bowling was a work in progress as underlined by the beating he received at the hands of Litton Das during the 3rd T20I clash. The commentator said, "He (Ntish Reddy) is a work in progress in bowling and it was seen in yesterday's match as well. Litton Das hit five fours in an over. He didn't have an idea how to come out of it, whether to bowl slower ones, yorkers, or something else. He couldn't figure that out and he (Litton) kept hitting,"

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News’Work in progress’: Aakash Chopra delivers verdict Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance against Bangladesh
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts