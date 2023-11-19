Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  World Cup 2023: Australia defeats India to lift the trophy, netizens say, 'not the way we wanted things to end but..'

World Cup 2023: Australia defeats India to lift the trophy, netizens say, 'not the way we wanted things to end but..'

World Cup 2023: After a spectacular bowling and strong batting, Australia won ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating India at Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head in action running between the wickets REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

World Cup 2023: Australia defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. The victory of the Kangaroos came as a major disappointment for Indians who were praying hards for team India's victory.

Soon after the victory, netizens expressed their disappointment towards team India. However, many of them showed support for the ‘Men in Blue’ and praised them for their game.

“Fans Going for work tomorrow. After today's loss," wrote one user on X.

“Not the Way We Wanted Things to End But None the Less it Was a Great Tournament. Come Back Stronger @BCCI," wrote another user on X.

A few users remembered former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni for his spectacular performance in the final match of World Cup 2013.

‘Miss You M.S Dhoni’

Many cricket fans began leaving the auditorium even before the match ended.

