World Cup 2023: Australia defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. The victory of the Kangaroos came as a major disappointment for Indians who were praying hards for team India's victory.

Soon after the victory, netizens expressed their disappointment towards team India. However, many of them showed support for the ‘Men in Blue’ and praised them for their game.

"Fans Going for work tomorrow. After today's loss," wrote one user on X.

“Not the Way We Wanted Things to End But None the Less it Was a Great Tournament. Come Back Stronger @BCCI," wrote another user on X.

A few users remembered former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni for his spectacular performance in the final match of World Cup 2013.

'Miss You M.S Dhoni'

Many cricket fans began leaving the auditorium even before the match ended.

