World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales

World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:50 PM IST Livemint

BCCI announces release of 400,000 tickets for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, urging fans to secure their seats.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that it acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

“After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," BCCI said in a statement.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 08:50 PM IST
