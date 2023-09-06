The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that it acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," BCCI said in a statement.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.