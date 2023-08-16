World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement, returns to 50-over side for series against New Zealand2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:11 PM IST
England's Ben Stokes has reversed his ODI retirement and been included in the squad for the series against New Zealand
England have received a huge boost ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as Ben Stokes reversed his ODI retirement, and was named in the squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand.
