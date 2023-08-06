The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to reschedule date of the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match which will be played in Kolkata's Eden Garden.

The England vs Pakistan match is slated to be held on 12 November and the CAB has proposed to reschedule it to 11 November, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

This request to change the dates has come after city police who met the CAB on Thursday and informed about the law-and-order concerns on the festive day. They said that they are anticipating an increased security for the match as Pakistan will be participating. Also, as per the report, one of the most significant Hindu festivals in the city and the surrounding area, Kalipujo, also falls on 12 November.

Also Read: KL Rahul may miss Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer's return in World Cup 2023 doubtful: Report

CAB later wrote to BCCI secretary Jay Shah upon requesting for a change in date.

Organising a significant religious event and a significant cricket match on the same day is not an ideal situation for Kolkata police, the report said.

Earlier in 2011, when the last ODI World Cup was held, Kolkata's famed Eden Gardens stadium was ruled inadequate to host India vs England match. Three games that did not feature India were held at the site in 2011.

Meanwhile, the report also added that the association also wouldn't and it is understood that they reached out to CM Mamata Banerjee to intervene.

Prior to Kolkata, the Ahmedabad police had stated that they would be unable to provide security for the India vs. Pakistan game on October 15. The high-voltage match was originally set for 15 October, but the security agencies advised the BCCI to consider rescheduling as the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’ was beginning on the same date. The match has now been rescheduled to 14 October.

The schedule of this year's ICC World Cup 2023 is marred with delays since the beginning as Pakistan was not confirming its participation in the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their government were adamant that they will only travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 if the Indian cricket team visits Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that date changes for that match and for some other matches became necessary as some cricketing boards wrote to BCCI about their concerns related to travelling between the matches, which would reduce practice time.

Meanwhile, as per the original schedule, on October 28, Eden Gardens will hosting a match between Netherlands and Bangladesh after which a match will be held on 31 October between Bangladesh and Pakistan. On November 5, the stadium will host Team India in a match against South Africa and later on 12 November, a match between England and Pakistan will take place. Moreover, the second semifinal World Cup 2023 will also be taking place at the Eden Gardens on 16 November.

(With inputs from ANI)