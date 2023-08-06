World Cup 2023: Bengal cricket association request BCCI to reschedule England-Pakistan match at Eden Gardens. Here's why2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST
CAB requests BCCI to reschedule England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match in Kolkata due to law-and-order concerns.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to reschedule date of the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match which will be played in Kolkata's Eden Garden.
