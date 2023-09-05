When in August, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, he made a major revelation on KL Rahul incurring a fresh injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since May 2023, Rahul has been sidelined from action post IPL 2023 as he suffered a hamstring injury and later underwent surgery as well.

Agarkar even mentioned that just days before the announcement, Rahul suffered a fresh niggle which saw him miss the first two matches of the tournament, reported HT, adding, he was asked to stay back at the NCA and work with the physios.

On 5 August, Agarkar revealed the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup at home when KL Rahul's name was also mentioned. Giving important updates about Rahul's fitness, the BCCI chief selector said the latter has undergone a few practice matches at the NCA to prove his match fitness, adding he batted for the entire duration of 50 overs.

"KL Rahul looked really good during the training camp but picked up that niggle which we had talked about just before the Asia Cup which he had mentioned before. But he has gotten over it already. In the last few days, he has played two 50-over matches. Kept for 50 overs as well and batted for almost the duration of 50 overs. He is an important player for us and we are happy to have him back," HT quoted him saying.

With this, it is also an option that Rahul may soon join the Indian squad in Colombo for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. In his absence, Ishan Kishan batted in the two matches that India played so far and scored a stunning 82 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India qualified for the Super Four stage after beating Nepal by 10 wickets via DLS in a rain-marred game on Monday at the Pallekele International Stadium.

