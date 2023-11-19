World Cup 2023 Final: Fans wish for ‘rain in Ahmedabad’ as India sets target of 241 for Australia
Indian cricket fans express their wish for heavy rain during the World Cup final, gaining momentum after India's below-par innings of 240 runs.
Indian cricket fans have taken to wishing for heavy rain amid the World Cup final. The unlikely clarion call was taken up by countless social media users as the match progressed on Sunday – gaining momentum after India concluded the first innings with a below-par 240 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team has won all 10 matches in the tournament and retained the winning XI from their 70-run semi-final win over New Zealand.