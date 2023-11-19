Indian cricket fans have taken to wishing for heavy rain amid the World Cup final. The unlikely clarion call was taken up by countless social media users as the match progressed on Sunday – gaining momentum after India concluded the first innings with a below-par 240 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team has won all 10 matches in the tournament and retained the winning XI from their 70-run semi-final win over New Zealand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We need rain in Ahmedabad," read one urgent tweet.

"How quickly can we get approval for that artificial rain in Ahmedabad?' wondered another user.

"Modi should order artificial rain over Ahmedabad," agreed a third.

Australian bowlers produced a clinical show to bowl out India for a below-par 240 in the World Cup final

Others reached out to weather enthusiasts and the Met department to seek climate updates. Some also tagged IIT Kanpur and urged them to test out their latest efforts in the interest of scientific advancement.

"Please do artificial Rain in Ahmedabad. Aaj nahi kar paye to kya fayada tumhare avishkar ka," asked one Twitter user.

"Artificial rain is needed in Ahmedabad. Homeground hone ka kuch to faida hona chahiye," explained another individual.

World Cup 2023 Final: Follow India vs Australia Live Score Updates Ahead of the match Australia had remained adamant that they would be “ready for anything" India threw at them in the Cricket World Cup final. Skipper Pat Cummins had earlier insisted that there was “nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent".

"No doubt playing on your own wicket in your own country has some advantages. But we've played a lot of cricket over here. We'll be ready in terms of anything they'll throw at us...we'll make sure we have some plans," Australia captain Pat Cummins told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Australia have already won the World Cup a record five times and 30-year-old fast bowler Cummins, a member of the victorious 2015 side, was excited by having the opportunity to emulate the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting by leading the team to another triumph.

(With inputs from agencies)

