World Cup 2023 highest team scores: South Africa, Australia dominate, India not in top 5
World Cup 2023 highest team scores: ICC World Cup 2023 is the tournament where records are broken on a daily basis whether it's the fastest century or highest team score in ODI format, this edition has seen it all multiple times so far. As India is hosting the ICC World Cup 2023, runs are raining in the tournament with most matches finishing above the score of 300 runs. South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and India are some teams scoring tons of runs in the ICC World Cup 2023.