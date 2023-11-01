World Cup 2023 highest team scores: ICC World Cup 2023 is the tournament where records are broken on a daily basis whether it's the fastest century or highest team score in ODI format, this edition has seen it all multiple times so far. As India is hosting the ICC World Cup 2023, runs are raining in the tournament with most matches finishing above the score of 300 runs. South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and India are some teams scoring tons of runs in the ICC World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICC World Cup 2023: 5 Highest Team Scores 1. South Africa scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka: South African batters are playing ICC World Cup 2023 in beast mode as they scored the highest score in the history of the World Cup against Sri Lanka. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram smashed centuries, which is also the first time in the history of the World Cup when three players of a team completed their tons.

2. South Africa scored 399/7 against England: Owing to Heinrich Klaasen's beautiful century in just 61 balls, South Africa secured another high score finish against defending champions England. Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen also played crucial innings and smashed many boundaries to complete the innings with a massive 399 runs.

3. Australia scored 399/8 against Netherlands: Australia was having a shaky start to the ICC World Cup 2023 when this massive innings reminded them of their potential. Big Show Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest century of World Cup history in just 40 balls while David Warner maintained his brilliant form with a score of 104.

4. Australia scored 388 against New Zealand: Another nail-biting thriller where Australia displayed its batting potential. Travis Head (109) and David Warner (81) provided the team with a strong start and at one point it seemed like runs were raining in Dharamshala. Australia could have easily scored 450+ that day, but Glenn Phillips clinched some wickets to restrict the Kangaroos.

5. New Zealand scored 383/9 against Australia: While chasing a huge target of 389 runs, the Kiwis played brilliantly to end their chase with 383 runs on the board. New Zealand lost that match but displayed its potential in the ICC World Cup with Rachin Ravindra scoring 116 runs while James Neesham took the game close during the death overs.

