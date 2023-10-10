World Cup 2023: India enters top 4 in points table after England defeats Bangladesh. Here's how
ICC World Cup points table update: India to play against Afghanistan on Wednesday after beating Australia in opening match
After England hammered Bangladesh by 137 runs in the seventh One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup, Team India moved to the fourth position in the points table as Bangladesh slide to sixth position and England moved upto fifth position.
