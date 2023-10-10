ICC World Cup points table update: India to play against Afghanistan on Wednesday after beating Australia in opening match

After England hammered Bangladesh by 137 runs in the seventh One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup, Team India moved to the fourth position in the points table as Bangladesh slide to sixth position and England moved upto fifth position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the latest points table of the World Cup:

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 2 +1.958 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.040 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.620 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653 India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.883 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.833 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.438 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.040 England 2 1 1 0 0 0 +0.553

Meanwhile , the table may change as another match is currently going on between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as Pakistan won thier first match against Netherlands whereas Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will play their next game against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Meanwhile beating five-time champion Australia in its opening match has given India extra confidence for the rest of the group stage at the Cricket World Cup.

The tournament hosts take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in the second of their nine group games, preparing to be the most-traveled team in the six-week tournament.

The 48,000-seater Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be the second of nine match venues for India, with Hyderabad the only host city Rohit Sharma’s squad won’t be playing at during the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India beat Australia by six wickets on Sunday in a thrilling, low-scoring game at Chennai, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav combining for five wickets to bowl out the Aussies for 199. India struggled initially and was three wickets down for two runs within 12 deliveries before Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli joined forces to guide the hosts to victory.

“It feels very good when you defeat big teams, and your confidence definitely goes up," Jadeja said. “I won’t say it will be easy in front of the other teams because every team is good. But if you win in front of the big teams, you have a different level of confidence."

That makes India a hot favorite against No. 9-ranked Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!