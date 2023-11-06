With the Rohit-Sharma-led Indian team crushing Temba Bavuma-led South Africa by a whopping 243 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup tournament, they have become the ICC table topper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid India qualifying for the semi-final already, here are the details and prospects of other teams who may qualify and who can't.

What do stats say? According to the stats, India have been unbeaten in 8 matches in the tournament and are at 16 points with a net run rate of (+)2.456. Also, India have become the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals.

Apart from India, the only team that have 12 points are South Africa, which have won 6 matches and lost 2. They have a net run rate of (+)1.376 and are standing in the second position. To confirm a seat in the semis, they will have to win their last match against Afghanistan on 10 November, or else they will have to depend on other teams on how they perform.

The third team that is on its way to qualifying for the semi-finals are Australia, which have 10- points and a NRR of (+)0.924. They have yet now played 7 matches, in which they won 5 and lost 2. They are set to play with Afghanistan on 7 November.

On the fourth spot are Tom Latham-led New Zealand, who have played 8 matches till now, in which they won 4 while losing 4. They have a NRR of (+)0.398. Like South Africa, they also have to win the match against Sri Lanka on 9 November, and apart from this, keep an eye on other teams' NRR.

The fifth spot belongs to Babar Azam-led Pakistan, who played 8 matches, out of which won 4 and lost 4. They have a NRR of (+)0.036, and for them, it's a must-win challenge against England on 11 November. Even after that, they will have to keep a tab on other teams' NRR.

In the 6th spot are table turners Afghanistan, who have played 7 matches as of yet, in which they won 4 and lost 3. They also have 8 points. They have a NRR of (-)0.330, but with two matches still left, they can turn the points table once again and make things difficult for prospective teams.

Sri Lanka are in 7th spot with 4 points in 7 matches. They lost 5 of their matches in this tournament and won just two. They have a NRR of (-)1.162. Though the chances of qualifying in the semis are narrow, they may turn tables, if the toppers lose their matches.

Another team that did wonders this season are Netherlands, who played 7 matches, and won two of them while losing 5. They have 4 points in total and have a NRR of (-)1.398. They will be facing England on 8 November, but despite this, the chances of the team going to semis are almost zero.

At 9th position, Bangladesh are seated with 2 points in 7 matches they played. They have lost 6 matches and won just one. Their NRR is (-)1.446. They have been already out of the semis race, but can work as shockers and ruin prospective teams' aspirations to go into the semis. They will be playing with Sri Lanka on 6 November and Australia on 11 November.

What could be worse than this, as defending champions England are seated at the bottom position this year with 2 points. Like Bangladesh, the English team won only one match out of 7 played and lost 6. They have a NRR of (-)1.504 and are also out of the semis race. However, they would not like to leave the tournament with these figures and may turn the tables in the next two upcoming league matches.

Semi Clash: The first semi-final will take place at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on 15 November, where India will play with 4th 4th-place semi-finalist.

The second semi-final will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede on 16 November between second and third-place semi-finalists.

Finals clash: The winners of the two semi-finalists will play on 19 November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

