With the last league game to be played between India and the Netherlands, it is finalised which four teams have qualified for the semi-finals before the big final which will be played on 19 November. With the slim hopes of Pakistan qualifying in the fourth slot and clashing with India is now but gone after Pakistan was tasked with chasing down an improbable task of 338 runs in 6.4 overs.

1st Semi-final: India vs New Zealand

India will finish as table-toppers in the league round irrespective of the result before the last game against the Netherlands will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on 15 November in Mumbai.

The match will be played at the Wankhede stadium and it will begin at 2 pm IST.

New Zealand who finished fourth on the points table had five wins and four losses in the league round. They lost to India in the league round on 22 October by four wickets where Shami bowled an excellent spell to take five wickets.

Batting first New Zealand scored 273 runs and Daryl Mitchell top scored with 130 runs. For India it was Virat Kohli who top-scored with 95 runs and important contributions made by Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. However the semi-final game will be a knockout game and India will be wary of New Zealand as it is the same team that knocked out India in the 2019 semi-final of the World Cup as well.

Players to watch out for New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult

Players to watch out for India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

2nd Semi-final: Australia vs South Africa

The second semi-final will be played between Australia and South Africa on 16 November at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 2 pm IST. Both the teams finished with seven wins from nine matches but South Africa finished with a better net run rate compared to Australia.

Australia came back to the tournament roaring back winning seven matches on a trot after losing its first two matches against India and South Africa. The Proteas on the other hand lost two games one against India and the other aganst the Netherlands.

Players to watch out for Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Players to watch out for South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

