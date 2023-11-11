World Cup 2023: IND, SA, AUS, NZ qualify for the semifinals. All you need to know about the clash of the titans
World Cup semi-final: India will finish as table-toppers in the league round irrespective of the result before the last game against the Netherlands will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on 15 November in Mumbai
With the last league game to be played between India and the Netherlands, it is finalised which four teams have qualified for the semi-finals before the big final which will be played on 19 November. With the slim hopes of Pakistan qualifying in the fourth slot and clashing with India is now but gone after Pakistan was tasked with chasing down an improbable task of 338 runs in 6.4 overs.