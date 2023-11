Stocks Mutual Funds News

Earlier, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format.

Former India captain however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49).

Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In his decorated career, Virat crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023.

Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88(94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI this year. Shubman Gill is leading the chart with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Virat's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

