Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  World Cup 2023: Memes galore as Mohammed Siraj takes three quick wickets against Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: Memes galore as Mohammed Siraj takes three quick wickets against Sri Lanka

Livemint

  • India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was then bowled for one by Siraj to leave his side three for four in the fourth over.

World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Sri Lanka collapsed to three for four in their World Cup match against India in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten hosts closed in on a win that would secure a semi-final place. Mohammed Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Number four Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip Shreyas Iyer.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was then bowled for one by Siraj to leave his side three for four in the fourth over.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023

Netizens were quick to start meme fest as Siraj bowled a fiery opening spell against Sri Lanka in the World Cup in Mumbai. Here are some of those reactions:

Earlier, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format.

Former India captain however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49).

Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In his decorated career, Virat crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023.

Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88(94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI this year. Shubman Gill is leading the chart with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Virat's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 07:53 PM IST
