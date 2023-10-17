World Cup 2023: Netherlands stun high-flying South Africa, win by 38 runs

Scott Edwards smashed a captain's knock of 78 not out to rescue the Netherlands, who were reeling at 82-5 in the 21st over but went on to post a decent total

DHARAMSALA : The Netherlands caused a stunning upset by beating South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-shortened match to inflict a first defeat on the Proteas in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Beaten in their previous two matches, the plucky Dutch side overcame a top-order collapse to post a competitive 245-8 in the 43-overs-a-side contest.

Scott Edwards smashed a captain's knock of 78 not out to rescue the Netherlands, who were reeling at 82-5 in the 21st over but went on to post a decent total.

South Africa suffered a collapse of their own when they began their chase and Temba Bavuma's side were eventually bundled out for 207 en route to their first defeat in the tournament.

David Miller made a brisk 43 and his dismissal in the 31st over effectively snuffed out South Africa's slim hopes of avoiding an upset.

Paul van Meekeren clean-bowled Aiden Markram for just one. Merwe in his next over also removed Rassie van der Dussen for four runs after being caught by Aryan Dutt. South Africa were 44/4 in 11.2 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, the backbone of Protea's middle-order started to rebuild the innings and the team reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Klaasen-Miller were nearing a fifty-run partnership when Klaasen was removed by Logan van Beek for 28. He was caught by Vikramjit Singh at fine leg. Proteas were 89/5 in 18.5 overs.

Miller with Marco Jansen took Proteas beyond the 100-run mark in 22.2 overs.

Meekeran delivered another blow to Proteas by rattling Jansen's stumps when he was at nine. Proteas were now 109/6 in 25 overs.

Miller and Gerald Coetzee continued the innings and brought down the deficit to just a little more than 100 runs.

Just when Miller looked threatening and van Beek clean-bowled him for 43 runs. Coetzee did not last much longer and was removed for 22 after he was caught by Scott Edwards. Bas de Leede got the wicket. The Proteas were 147/8 in 33.1 overs.

De Leede removed Kagiso Rabada for just nine reducing South Africa to 166/9 in 35.1 overs, one wicket away from an upset.

Keshav Maharaj tried to put up a fight alongside Lungi Ngidi (7*), but was caught behind by Scott Edwards and gave Van Beek his third wicket. Maharaj was back in the pavilion for 40 and South Africa lost the match by 38 runs. They were all out for 207 runs in 42.5 overs.

