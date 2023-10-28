World Cup 2023: Pakistan fined 20% of match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa
On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge after Pakistan’s loss to South Africa. Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepted the sanction.
Pakistan has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Chennai on Friday.
