Pakistan has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Chennai on Friday.

The ICC Code of Conduct states that players will be fined five percent of their match fee for every over that is failed to be bowled in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge after Pakistan’s loss to South Africa. Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepted the sanction.

Pakistan have prevailed in just two matches from six appearances at this year's World Cup and the 1992 champions need to win their remaining three matches just to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Their next clash comes in Kolkata on Tuesday, with Pakistan facing Bangladesh in what looms as a must-win encounter.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Coming to the match, Pakistan was bundled out for 270 in 46.4 overs, with knocks from skipper Babar Azam (50), Saud Shakeel (53) and Shadab Khan (43) being crucial. Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) and Marco Jansen (3/43) were the top bowlers for SA.

In a close chase of 271, SA kept losing wickets at regular intervals but knock from Aiden Markram (91) proved to be more than enough to help the team achieve a memorable win.

*With Agency Inputs

