World Cup 2023: Pakistan team hit by viral fever ahead of clash against Australia, Shaheen Afridi affected
While Pakistan has won two games and lost one, Australia just opened their win tally against Sri Lanka, previously losing to India and South Africa. Pakistan lost their previous match against arch-rivals India as well
Team Pakistan is affected by viral fever ahead of the crucial match against Australia in Bengaluru. The match will be played on Friday and it is important for both teams going ahead in the tournament. Some Pakistani players got fever in the past few days, but most of them have fully recovered, as per Pakistan Cricket Board's statement.