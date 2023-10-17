Team Pakistan is affected by viral fever ahead of the crucial match against Australia in Bengaluru. The match will be played on Friday and it is important for both teams going ahead in the tournament. Some Pakistani players got fever in the past few days, but most of them have fully recovered, as per Pakistan Cricket Board's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Pakistan has won two games and lost one, Australia just opened their win tally against Sri Lanka, previously losing to India and South Africa. Pakistan lost their previous match against arch-rivals India as well.

PCB's media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi said on Tuesday that most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after their seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day.

The 'Garden City' has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team.

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," Ahsan told PTI on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also confirmed that skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi were doing fine.

The team trained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

