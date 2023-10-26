World Cup 2023 points table: This edition of the ICC World Cup is going phenomenal as new records are created almost every other day. It is probably the first time that the fastest century record was broken twice in the same World Cup season. Australia's Glenn Maxwell smashed a ton in just 40 balls against Netherlands on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Earlier, South Africa's Aiden Markram achieved the feat in 49 balls on the same venue. The strong activity in the tournament has kept the points table running with all teams calculating their chances to qualify for the top 4.

India is maintaining its top position on the World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points as the team is unbeaten so far in the tournament. South Africa is following them closely with 8 points. The Proteas have played exceptional cricket so far and apart from one major upset against the Netherlands, the team has dominated their opponents.

On number 3rd is New Zealand, who have 8 points and also played really well in the tournament. The Black Caps displayed quality performance in their matches so far and lost just one match against India. Australia, which started ICC World Cup 2023 with two consecutive defeats managed to make their space in the top 4 with 6 points.

Pakistan struggles to remain in game

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the next two teams on the points table with 4 points. Pakistan is continuing its losing spree after winning two matches at the beginning of the tournament. Afghanistan has impressed a lot in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they defeated strong teams like England and Pakistan.

The bottom four teams- Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Netherlands have 2 points each. Sri Lanka faced some defeats but fared really well in their previous match. Nobody has an idea about what's wrong with the defending champions England as their batting and bowling orders struggle to stabilise in the game. The tournament is almost over for Bangladesh and Netherlands as their chance to qualify for the top 4 are negligible.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!