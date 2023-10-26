World Cup 2023 points table: India, South Africa near qualification, Pakistan almost out of race
India is maintaining its top position on the World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points as the team is unbeaten so far in the tournament
Pakistan is continuing its losing spree after winning two matches at the beginning of the tournament
World Cup 2023 points table: This edition of the ICC World Cup is going phenomenal as new records are created almost every other day. It is probably the first time that the fastest century record was broken twice in the same World Cup season. Australia's Glenn Maxwell smashed a ton in just 40 balls against Netherlands on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Earlier, South Africa's Aiden Markram achieved the feat in 49 balls on the same venue. The strong activity in the tournament has kept the points table running with all teams calculating their chances to qualify for the top 4.