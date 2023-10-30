World Cup 2023 Points Table: Who’ll make it to the semi-finals? Options are still open for most teams
India dominate the World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 wins and 12 points. But, options are still open for most teams to make it to the semi-finals.
In the ICC World Cup 2023, every team has been eyeing for the trophy, showcasing their cricketing prowess. However, not every team has managed to deliver. The Points Table is still open, allowing most teams opportunities to make it to the semi-finals, to be played by the top 4 teams.