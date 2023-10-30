India dominate the World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 wins and 12 points. But, options are still open for most teams to make it to the semi-finals.

In the ICC World Cup 2023, every team has been eyeing for the trophy, showcasing their cricketing prowess. However, not every team has managed to deliver. The Points Table is still open, allowing most teams opportunities to make it to the semi-finals, to be played by the top 4 teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. India Dominating the chart are India, with an impeccable streak. Having played 6 matches, they have won all, earning them 12 points. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.405 is commendable, and they have been consistent in their performance. In their last match on October 29 (against England), India beat the defending champions by 100 runs.

Following closely, South Africa sit at the second spot. With 5 victories and just 1 loss from their 6 matches, they've accumulated 10 points. Their superior NRR of +2.032 is noteworthy. Their recent form saw one loss in the last five matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. New Zealand New Zealand, having played 6 matches, boast 4 wins, accumulating 8 points. Their NRR stands at +1.232. Their last five matches, however, have been a mixed bag with 2 losses and 3 wins.

4. Australia Matching New Zealand's 8 points but with a slightly lower NRR of +0.970, Australia claim the fourth spot. Their performance in the last five matches has witnessed only 1 loss. They have secured 4 consecutive wins.

With 5 matches played, Sri Lanka have secured only 2 victories, giving them 4 points. A negative NRR of -0.205 indicates close contests. Their recent form shows 3 losses in the last five matches. They won their last 2 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Pakistan Pakistan, having played 6 matches, have won just 2, mirroring Sri Lanka's 4 points. Their NRR stands at -0.387, with their recent form showing 4 consecutive losses in the last 5 games.

7. Afghanistan Despite playing one match fewer than teams like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Afghanistan have clinched 2 victories, earning 4 points. Their NRR is -0.969, and recent performances show a balanced mix of wins and losses.

8. Netherlands The Dutch, after 6 matches, have managed 2 wins, securing 4 points. Their NRR is a bit on the lower side at -1.277. Their recent form saw 2 wins in their last five matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Bangladesh Bangladesh's performance mirrors England's, with just 1 victory from 6 matches, giving them 2 points. Their NRR stands at -1.338, and they've had a tough time recently, with losses in all of their last five matches.

10. England Occupying the last spot, England, like Bangladesh, have won only 1 match from their 6 outings. With an NRR of -1.652, they've secured 2 points.

