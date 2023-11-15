India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg during the World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, with the hosts reaching 165 for one after 23 overs.

Shubman Gill was rising rapidly in the list of Indian batters with the highest totals with his dazzling array of strokes in the match but severe cramps forced the 24-year-old to leave the field in the 23rd over. The right-handed Shubman Gill will be able to bat later on in the innings depending on his recovery.

Here is what the rules say: Retired Hurt

25.4 Batters retiring hurt

25.4.1: A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.

25.4.2 If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - not out’.

25.4.3 If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’.

25.4.4 If after retiring a batter resumes his/her innings, subject to the requirements of 25.4.2 and 25.4.3, it shall be only at the fall of a wicket or the retirement of another batter.

His score is already the fourth highest for any Indian in the final four clash of a World Cup.

Before he limped off the field, Shubman Gill played an outstanding knock that came off 65 balls with eight fours and three sixes, forging two vital stands with his senior partners Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli, who was batting on 35.

Having played the role of a perfect second fiddle to a rampaging Rohit, who hit a 29-ball 47 with four sixes and as many boundaries, Gill picked up gradually to make a strong contribution himself.

After India lost Rohit late in the powerplay, Gill joined forces with Kohli to put on another 101-run second-wicket stand before he retired hurt.

Shubman Gill returns to the crease after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav to partner KL Rahul in the middle.

