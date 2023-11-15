World Cup 2023 semifinal: Shubman Gill retires hurt - Do rules allow him to return in the middle of the match?
Before he limped off the field, Shubman Gill played an outstanding knock that came off 65 balls with eight fours and three sixes, forging two vital stands with his senior partners Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli, who was batting on 35
India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg during the World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, with the hosts reaching 165 for one after 23 overs.
