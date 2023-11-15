World Cup 2023 semifinal: Virat Kohli scores 50th ODI century, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli breaks the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.
