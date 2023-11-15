Virat Kohli becomes first batter in the world to score 50 ODI centuries, breaks iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. Virat Kohli breaks the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time. Virat Kohli today reached the landmark 50th ODI century at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and became the leading century scorer of all times.

Virat Kohli has also goes past Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single World Cup. He has gone past 673 runs which Tendulkar made in the 2003 World Cup.

Virat Kohli, 35, reached his century with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings.

He did so on his former India team-mate's home ground, with batting great Tendulkar among those applauding at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century came on his 35th birthday as he rose to the occasion once again to show no weakness against South Africa's powerful bowling line-up.

The Proteas tried six different bowlers against Kohli and they all came up empty as the India stalwart put on another show at the famous Eden Gardens ground to draw level with Tendulkar and help his side amass a massive total of 326/5.

Kohli got great support from Shreyas Iyer (77) through the middle overs and always seemed in control as India registered yet another win to ensure they finished the group stage on top of the standings.

