World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss India's second match against Afghanistan
Team India's opener Subhman Gill is recovering fast from Dengue, the batsman missed the opener of the ODI World Cup and will miss the game against Afghanistan also as he is in the mode of recovering.
